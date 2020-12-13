Reports of multiple explosions and a fire at the Cascades Gateway Park in Salem prompts Salem Police and Salem Fire to respond.

SALEM, Ore. — After people heard explosions at a park in Salem Sunday morning, police say smoke could be seen in the trees before a fire associated with the blasts started.

Salem Police and Salem Fire responded to Cascades Gateway Park at 10:26 a.m. after receiving multiple calls of explosions at the park.

Investigators are on scene and assisting firefighters with a search of the area for any possible clues as to what or who started the blaze and explosions prior.

All traffic into the park is blocked at this time at the entrance near SE Turner Road.

The fire has been put out according to Salem Police and the entrance to the park has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.