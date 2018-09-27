PORTLAND, Ore. — Close to two weeks after her allegation first surfaced, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, is hours away from telling her story in front the United States Senate Judiciary Committee and a former sex crimes prosecutor, hired by Republicans on that committee.

And amid the ongoing #MeToo movement, experts say survivors in Portland and around the world will be watching.

“I hope, I dearly hope that they're done in such a way that can also continue to empower survivors,” Sarah Groshell said, interim executive director of the local non-profit Bradley Angle.

Groshell added she’s not optimistic that’s how Thursday’s high-stakes hearing will play out, given what she’s seen in the last couple weeks.

“We hear from the political spectrum, from senators and from the president, ways that are not very supportive to the victim or the survivor that's coming forward,” she said.

After days of silence, President Trump last week posted a tweet, demanding Ford produce evidence she or her parents reported the alleged assault to authorities.

He again addressed the accusations from Ford and, now, three other women Wednesday at a news conference, noting “Every single person who knows him… a lot of people him well, and those people don’t believe what’s going on.”

Since she first came forward, Ford has reportedly received death threats, had her email hacked and gone into hiding.

Nick Guerrero is the community-based programs manager for the Raphael House of Portland.

These days that means he travels to schools, some within the Portland Public School District, to talk to kids about domestic violence and sexual harassment and assault.

He said kids are watching how Kavanaugh’s accusers are treated.

“Here we have women speaking out who have social capitol. They're professionals or in higher socioeconomic classes, and they're having trouble speaking out,” said Guerrero. “So what message is that sending to an eight-grade student who may feel like they don't have a lot of power in their lives?”

It's a dynamic that’s producing another social media movement: #WhyIDidntReport

Posts include stories like:

#WhyIDidntReport When I was 17, during the summer after I graduated High School, I was supposed to be on a date and ended up the guy took me to a house and 5 guys raped me. I am 72 years old now and this is the first time I have ever spoken up. I have been too ashamed to report

The last time I was raped was in 2013. It was date rape while I was on a study abroad trip. I tried to report. The professor in charge told me I was lying to get out of going to class. So I kept quiet. I actually developed a drinking problem to cope. #WhyIDidntReport

I was carjacked at gunpoint, raped, and left unconscious in the desert. It took me 10 years to speak about it, 3 years past the statute of limitations. Extreme traumas often trigger survival instincts as a first and lasting response, not the desire for justice. #WhyIDidntReport

During his visits to Portland Public Schools, Nick Guerrero said multiple middle and high school students have told him and his colleagues about abuses or trauma they’ve suffered, instead of telling their teachers.

He said it happens after staff at Raphael House explain they’re not mandatory reporters, meaning they won’t automatically have to tell the police, a point that makes them feel safer.

Groshell, a survivor of sexual assault herself, didn’t find that surprising.

“There are lots of folks who still buy into this cultural idea that those senators and the president are putting out there that ‘Boys will be boys’ and ‘That’s just the way the people are’” Groshell said. “We often find that survivors are put on trial, versus the accused being put on trial.”

Still, regardless of how Thursday’s hearing plays out, she pointed to movements like #WhyIDidntReport and #MeToo as reasons to have hope.

“I think that we have hopefully shifted, and I think that so many more resources and so many more voices out there talking about believing survivors and the importance of believing survivors.”

