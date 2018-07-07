MOSIER, Ore. -- Evacuation notices are still in place for the community of Rowena Dell in the Columbia River Gorge after a fire broke out Friday night and jumped Interstate 84.

The fire has grown to 65 acres and is about 25 percent contained, Oregon Department of Forestry officials said on Saturday.

The fire was first reported at around 6 p.m. at the Memaloose rest area, about 10 miles east of Hood River. The fire jumped from the north side of Interstate 84 to the south side, prompting evacuation notices in Rowena Dell.

The following evacuation notices are still in place:

Level 2 "Be Set" evacuation notice has been issued for Rowena Dell.

Level 1 "Be Ready" has been issued for the surrounding area of Rowena.

Level 1 "Be Ready" issued for Morgensen Road from State Road to Dundas Way and then east to Dell Road.

In addition to the evacuation orders, Highway 30 is closed from Marsh Cutoff Road to the Rowena interchange.

Memaloose State Park campground is closed to new campers. Campers who left the area due to firefighter activity can return.

The fire is believed to be human-caused and is under investigation.

