MOSIER, Ore. -- Evacuation notices for the community of Rowena Dell in the Columbia River Gorge have been downgraded from Level 2 (Get Set) to Level 1 (Be Ready) after a fire broke out Friday night and jumped Interstate 84.

The Memaloose Park Fire didn't grow Saturday, staying at 65 acres burned, and is now 35 percent contained, Oregon Department of Forestry officials said Sunday morning.

Highway 30, which was closed from Marsh Cutoff Road to the Rowena interchange because of the fire, re-opened late Saturday night.

The fire was first reported at around 6 p.m. at the Memaloose rest area, about 10 miles east of Hood River. The fire jumped from the north side of Interstate 84 to the south side, prompting evacuation notices in Rowena Dell.

Memaloose State Park campground remains closed to new campers. Campers who left the area due to firefighter activity can return.

The Memaloose rest area on westbound Interstate 84 will remain closed until repairs are made to the rest area's electrical system, which was damaged by the fire.

The fire is believed to be human-caused and is under investigation.

