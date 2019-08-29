Editor's Note: "Why is the internet crying this week" is a weekly article analyzing why the internet is crying (mostly in the nerd world): both the good and the bad.

This week the internet is crying about the new "Joker" trailer starring Joaquin Phoenix.

The final trailer dropped on Wednesday which gave audiences a deeper look into the madman's mind. The internet seemed divided on it. Do we need another Joker adaptation so soon?

RELATED: Bring in the Joker: New Joker trailer starring Joaquin Phoenix

Other were pleased:

Regardless, the trailer promises we will get an intimate look at the villain we all know and hate to love. The movie premieres October 4, 2019, and will be rated R.

RELATED: WATCH | Joaquin Phoenix is a tragic and unraveling man in new 'Joker' trailer

Now, clowns aside, the internet is crying happy tears over a little boy who helped a friend in need.

Christian saw a little boy upset on the first day of school and decided to hold his hand and comfort him. His classmate, unbeknownst to Christian, has autism. In a world where things can be so divisive and bad -- it does our hearts good to see children being kind tiny humans. So thank you, Christian!

Destiny Johnson is a digital investigative reporter at KGW who also covers comics. You can follow her on twitter @hello_destiny and catch her on YouTube where she reviews comics and chats about nerd news.