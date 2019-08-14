Oh, you better buckle in because it’s Tuesday and I’M MAD.

Why am I mad? Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Yes. Pumpkin Spice Lattes.



They will be returning to the Starbucks menus earlier than they ever have for people to enjoy.

And that’s great and not at all why I am mad.

I’m mad because the internet is entirely the reason why we can’t have nice things. While looking into the comeback of the pumpkin spice latte, I saw tons of people making fun of mostly women for ordering a coffee drink

Twitter

Literally, imagine having so much time on your hands that you can sit around and make fun of women for a coffee drink?

Who CARES? If you don’t like it! Fine! Just let people like things and try not to be sexist. To be honest, it’s not that hard.

Take Karen for example:

Twitter

Be more like Karen. Life is short and also very long so we should just like the things we like and also let other people like things we do not like. It's not rocket science.

I originally saw this article posted on my twitter feed and clicked in to see comments like this:

Twitter

I AM YOUR MOM NOW AND YOU’RE ALL GROUNDED.

It’s so hard for me to even know where to start here. This is just wrong on so many levels but let me give it a go:

First of all, there are people in a newsroom whose job it is to disseminate information via the web. Often call web producers, content producers, curators, etc. They write everything from breaking to local news, they copy edit stories written by the people you see on t.v. too.

They can write anywhere from five to ten or twenty stories a day. They monitor social media, literally thousands of emails a day and field nasty comments like this all while they provide to you the news you need.

Hey! Maybe you’re not interested in the impending pumpkin spicedom but some people are. Just because it’s not for you doesn’t mean it isn’t important to the cultural like… ethos.

Second of all, there are people in a newsroom who bring you original and thoughtful reporting but it takes a lot of work and a lot of time but they are only one part of what makes a newsroom great.

Third of all, the news is here for you. We are here to cover stories that help you and make your lives better, but not just your life, everyone’s lives.

So honestly, just give us a break.

A newsroom is just a bunch of individuals just trying their darndest to be helpful storytellers. Yeah, sometimes we post stories about Starbucks to social media but other times we write amazing stories that win prizes and change your understanding of the world.

You get both! So don't be a jerk about it.



My goodness.



Now onto why we’re crying happy tears. Caesar the No Drama Llama had a birthday party this past weekend because he turned five and it looked like a roarin’ good time.

I am sorry I missed it as I love Caesar dearly and if you need proof, this is the face of pure bliss:

So happy belated birthday Caesar! I am so glad to see your party was full of friends! You bring so much light and happiness to the world. Sometimes people just need a llama hug.

That's all for this week. I'll be back next week, bring your own tissues!

Destiny Johnson is a digital reporter at KGW. She does some investigative stories and she also reviews comic books and talks about nerd news once a week on YouTube. You can follow her on Twitter @hello_destiny.

