2018 Emmy Ballot

Click here for a printable version of the list.

DRAMA SERIES

  • Game of Thrones
  • Stranger Things
  • The Americans
  • The Crown
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • This is Us
  • Westworld

COMEDY SERIES

  • Atlanta
  • Barry
  • Black-ish
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • GLOW
  • Silicon Valley
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

LIMITED SERIES

  • Genius: Picasso
  • Godless
  • Patrick Melrose
  • The Alienist
  • The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
  • Ed Harris, Westworld
  • Matthew Rhys, The Americans
  • Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us
  • Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA

  • Claire Floy, The Crown
  • Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
  • Keri Russell, The Americans
  • Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY

  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
  • Ted Danson, The Good Place
  • Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Harder, Barry
  • William H. Macy, Shameless

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY

  • Pamela Adlon, Better Things
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Allison Janney, Mom
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
  • Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

LEAD ACTOR, TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

  • Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
  • Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
  • Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
  • John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
  • Jesse Plemons, U.S.S. Callister [Black Mirror]

LEAD ACTRESS, TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

  • Jessica Biehl, The Sinner
  • Laura Dern, The Tale
  • Michelle Dockery, Godless
  • Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
  • Regina King, Seven Seconds
  • Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
  • Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
  • Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • David Harbour, Stranger Things
  • Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
  • Matt Smith, The Crown

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

  • Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
  • Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Lean Headey, Game of Thrones
  • Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
  • Thandie Newton, Westworld
  • Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

  • Louie Anderson, Baskets
  • Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
  • Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
  • Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
  • Henry Wrinkler, Barry

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

  • Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
  • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
  • Betty Gilpin, GLOW
  • Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
  • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
  • Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
  • Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
© 2018 KING