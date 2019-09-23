PORTLAND, Ore. — Oh, to be a fly on the wall at this Hollywood pitch meeting.

“Wait, wait wait – okay, hear me out,” I assume it began, “Nicolas Cage has a pet pig and they live in the Oregon wilderness and forage mushrooms together. No, wait, stay with me now. Then the pig gets kidnapped and he needs to venture into Portland to try and find her!”

That is roughly the plot to the upcoming film “Pig," which started production Monday in Oregon. Pulse Films, BlockBox Entertainment, Valparaiso Pictures and Saturn Pictures are producing, along with Cage.

Why does Cage live in the forest? Who would kidnap a pig? Does this film exist in the same universe as "Babe?" The answers to these burning questions will have to wait until the film's release.

All joking aside, "Pig" is a big moment for writer-director Michael Sarnoski. Sarnoski, who is making his big-screen directorial debut with "Pig," described the film as “…a very personal project [that] has transformed into a labor of love for so many talented people. I’m thrilled for us all to be bringing this strange world to life.”

At least he admits that it does sound strange, at least at the outset.

Sarnoski came up with the story for "Pig" with fellow producer Vanessa Block.

The film will co-star Alex Wolff (“Hereditary”, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”).

No release date has been announced.

