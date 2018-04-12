SPOKANE, Wash. — A portion of every ticket sold from last night's Metallica concert at the Spokane Arena went toward a $10,000 donation to Second Harvest.

Metallica's foundation All Within My Hands is dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services, as stated in the organization's mission statement.

A portion of every ticket sold for #MetInSpokane is going directly to @SecondHarvest_, supporting them in their mission to fight hunger and feed hope. #MetallicaGivesBack #AWMH pic.twitter.com/t2wgru4aAa — All Within My Hands Foundation (@AWMHFoundation) December 3, 2018

One of the band's members Lars Ulrich said, "To me, the core mission statement of Metallica is to connect people together. There’s no better way to do that than to share in the good will and give back.”

The foundation was formed in 2017.

