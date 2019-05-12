PORTLAND, Ore. — I sat for what is probably an inappropriate amount of time trying to think of a common thread that wove both Gloriana by Kevin Huizenga and Witchfinder co-written by Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson, but I came up empty.

They're both good? That's a fact but it seems an obvious thing to say.

Okay, let's talk comics.

Gloriana

Author/artist: Kevin Huizenga

Published by: Drawn & Quarterly

Reading Huizenga's books gave me the same feeling of wonder I get from walking into a room that's impossibly bigger on the inside than it looks on the outside. The amount the author can pack into a seemingly small comic was truly a feat. This comic was recommended to me by Jonathan Hill who is a friend of the show and an incredibly talented cartoonist here in Portland. Follow him on Twitter.

Jonathan said that Kevin's comics had inspired him and I could see why. They were really delightful slice of life comics about a man named Glenn Ganges. Give it a read!

I did a review of one of Jonatha's books with the talented MK Reed. Follow MK on Twitter too, she's a Portland-based writer who is ridiculously good at doing what she does.

Witchfinder

Written by: Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson

Artist: Christopher Mitten

Letterer: Clem Robins

Colors: Michelle Madsen

This is a "From the world of Hellboy" comic which was a morbid delight. I admittedly like Hellboy but haven't read too much about him. It was interesting to get to meet Sir Edward Grey who is an investigator of the occult. This book brings us back to 19th century England to when Jack the Ripper is terrorizing the streets.

Sir Edward Grey believes that the Ripper's killings are ritualistic in nature and he believes he knows who did it. It was compelling, beautiful, and a little morbid which is really right up my ally!

Thanks for talking comics this week. If you have a suggestion of what I should read next, yell at me on twitter @hello_destiny.

Last week's comic picks:

RELATED: This week in comics: I suddenly care about Batman and Deadpool