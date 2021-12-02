Everything we know about Disney+'s WandaVision so far

Get caught up with me before the new episode of WandaVision airs on Disney+ on Friday! Also, be scarred by a baby picture of Vision with me.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Remember when I said I thought episode 4 of WandaVision was a doosie? Well, episode 5 happened and I take it all back. Episode 5 was nuts and I was not ready!

SPOILERS AHEAD (I've warned you).

On my YouTube channel, Nerd News with Destiny, I've been reviewing each episode, doing a little recap and covering the things that we know, don't know and then I've been wildly speculating about what might be going on based on my eternal love for Wanda Maximoff.

I'll give you a little rundown, but if you want more information and my thoughts on witches and why I think there may be a pivotal Fantastic Four/Dr. Doom tie into the show you should check out the full video on YouTube.

Here are things we know since episode 4

We're in the 80s

Wanda's magic doesn't work on her twins

Agnes (their neighbor) is in on everything

Vision's baby photos are absolutely haunting

Billy and Tommy age from babies, to 5 to 10

We do not deserve FBI agent James "Jimmy" Woo

Monica was under Wanda's mind control in WestView

Monica's labs and x-rays are strangely inconclusive

We don't like Director Hayward

The MCU changed Wanda's age (in comics we call this a retcon no one asked for)

S.W.O.R.D. isn't interested in saving Wanda

S.W.O.R.D. finally understands what the fans have known all along: Wanda is manipulating reality

Vision knows and also has powers of his own

Wanda is getting overwhelmed

Wanda knows S.W.O.R.D. is outside and monitoring her

Vision doesn't condone this world and is upset with Wanda

Only NINE days have passed

Billy and Tommy are real, according to Monica

For some reason, we got the worst Pietro (Evan Peters from the Fox X-Men franchise) back

What we think we know (time to speculate wildly)

Monica Rambeau is a mutant called Spectrum

The twins, Billy and Tommy, have magic of their own

Agnes (the neighbor) is the super old and powerful witch named Agatha Harkness

Hayward might be Hydra

Something happened with Captain Marvel

The S.W.O.R.D. footage of Wanda recovering Vision's body is fake

Wanda is not capable of bringing people back from the dead entirely

Wanda is losing her control

Wanda wants help but she can't fully trust due to the long list of things in her life that would give literally anyone PTSD

Fantastic Four / Dr. Doom tie in via Agatha Harkness

Questions we're left with for now

Is Vision alive or dead?

Are the twins actually real?

Are the twins and Monica mutants?

Are we stuck with the worse Pietro? A.K.A. Peter Maximoff?

Is Agnes a friend or foe?

I am thoroughly enjoying WandaVision and I hope that you are too. Wanda Maximoff is my favorite Marvel character and I remember being very disappointed by her characterization, or lack thereof, in the Marvel films, but I think this show is doing a great job with her. (Besides the fact that they completely ignored her Romani and Jewish heritage.)