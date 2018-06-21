TURNER, Ore. -- Guests of the Enchanted Forest may be getting a bonus experience for their price of admission, a potential ghostly encounter.

Such experiences led the attraction, located south of Salem in Turner, to be featured on an episode of Travel Channel's "Ghost Adventures," airing Saturday, June 23.

"Zak and the crew investigate strange phenomena at a beloved amusement park in Turner, Oregon. The discovery of a bloody battle on the grounds of the park leads Zak to believe a residual energy could be responsible for the manifestations."

The show's investigative team visited the family-owned theme park for three days in February, according to a press release from Enchanted Forest.

During their visit, the team interviewed the owner, Roger Tofte, and stayed overnight at the park to investigate "strange energy" felt by employees and guests in the haunted house, Challenge of Mondor, and other parts of the park.

According to the release, Aaron Goodwin, one of the show's investigators, grew up in Oregon and visited Enchanted Forest with his family as a child. He has expressed his own unexplained experiences at the park as well.

Tune in to the Travel Channel at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 23, to see what the "Ghost Adventures" team captured during their time at Enchanted Forest.

Visit Travel Channel to find additional air dates and times.

