Only The Rock could fit a whole house into a tiny envelope.

That's how action superstar Dwayne Johnson won Christmas, surprising his mom, Ata, with a new home. The actor posted to Instagram Saturday a video of the heartwarming moment when she discovered her gift.

"This one felt good. Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas," Johnson wrote in the caption.

This one felt good. Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas. All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another. The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need - houses, cars etc. But the house this time is a special one and the timing is very meaningful. I told her to treat this card like it’s “Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket” because she gets to choose any home she wants - anywhere she wants. I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being. And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen. Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home. Dwanta 🎅🏾

OK, so there wasn't an actual house in the card. Ata Johnson gets to pick where she wants to live. Maybe she'll choose to be close to Johnson's two little ones with wife Lauren Hashian: Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, who's just 8 months old?

"I told her to treat this card like it’s 'Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket' because she gets to choose any home she wants — anywhere she wants," he continued in the post.

He closed the note by giving his mom one last gift: "I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being. And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen."

He signed the note "Dwanta."

Proving once and for all that not all Christmas elves shake like a bowl full of jelly.