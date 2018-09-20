One of the founding members of the Allman Brothers Band is in critical condition after an accident Monday at his home in Sarasota, Fla.

According to his manager David Spero, he was in his backyard playing with his dog when he slipped and hit his head, causing bleeding in his brain.

Spero says he is in ‘critical but stable’ condition and Betts' wife Donna says, “Everyone knows that Dickey is a fighter and he is showing that now."

Surgery for Betts’ injury is scheduled for Friday.

He performed at the Macon City Auditorium in May as a show to benefit the Big House.

Betts was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995 and won a Grammy for his performance on ‘Jessica’ in 1996. He is one of the two remaining founding members of the band.

