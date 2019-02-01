Bob Einstein, an Emmy-award winning actor, has died, his brother confirmed on Twitter. He was 76. Einstein had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

The actor and comedian was best known for his recurring role as Marty Funkhouser on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. He won his first Emmy for writing as part of the writing team for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. He went on to win another Emmy as a producer for 70s television series Van Dyke and Company.

Einstein was born Stewart Robert Einstein on November, 1942, in Los Angeles. He is survived by his brothers Albert Brooks and Cliff Einstein, his wife Roberta Einstein, his daughter Erin Einstein Dale, son-in-law Andrew Dale and grandchildren Ethan and Zoe.

R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 2, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.