Friday, John Krasinski announced the sequel to his hit film ‘A Quiet Place’ will be released May 15, 2020.

Krasinski wrote and directed the movie, in addition to playing the lead male character. His wife, Emily Blunt, played his wife in the movie as well.

The initial movie was highly reviewed, and one of the top earning films of 2018.

Krasinski told Collider last year he planned to revisit the world of ‘A Quiet Place’ in the sequel, but alluded to introducing new characters.

“So it’s actually the world that’s built, it’s the idea that the rest of the world is going through this exact same experience. Are there other people that have to survive like this?" he said. "It’s that idea of living through the set of circumstances, not again in the same way obviously, but exploring it more. You only got to do it intimately for a small amount of time, so what happens next?"

Deadline reports Emily Blunt will return to reprise her role. She recently won a Screen Actors Guild best supporting actress award for her performance in the original.

Syracuse.com reports the film is expected to return to Upstate New York to film.