8 things to do this weekend | July 23-25

If you are a crafty person looking to work on their craft in good crafty company, this meetup may be for you. The plan is to grab a coffee (or whatever you want, probably) and a pastry at Woodlawn Coffee & Pastry at 11 a.m. and move to Woodlawn Park to collectively craft on whatever individual projects you may be working on.



More info



Opera a la Cart at Argyle Winery

July 24

2 p.m.

Argyle Winery



Opera a la Cart is inspired by Portland’s food cart culture. It is a mobile performance venue that brings live opera to the community. The stage was designed and built by students at Portland State University and comes with a “menu” of performances slated for the day. It will be at Argyle Winery on Saturday and if wine and opera sound like a good afternoon, this event is for you.



More info



Koto-Kai at Gresham Japanese Garden

July 24

1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Gresham Japanese Garden



Koto-Kai, a musical performance group that mixes the tradition and modern use of the Japanese koto. You can catch a performance at the Gresham Japanese Garden and enjoy the calm atmosphere of the gardens.



More info



Rosetta Project concert premiere

July 23-24

7 p.m.

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre



The Rosetta Project is based on the true story of Rosetta Wakeman, a woman who presented herself as a man and joined the Union Army during the Civil War. Her adventures were chronicled in letters she wrote to her family about her life as Lyons Wakeman.



More info and tickets



Family Day at Barrio

July 24

3 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Barrio at the Portland Mercado



If you’re looking for a family-friendly event, Barrio is hosting an event for kids with music, books and crafts. There will be a live performance by Tuallulah’s Daddy at 4:30 p.m. and a book reading (in Spanish and English) and book signing. It’s free!



More info



Slabtown Makers Market

July 24-25

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

NW Marine Art Words



Slabtown Makers Market is another local artisan and small business market with more than 40 vendors participating. It is outdoors and touts selling jewelry, ceramics, apparel, houseware, accessories, plants, pet products, fine art, food and drink and more. Makers at the market are also donating 5% of their proceeds to local nonprofits.



More info