8 things to do this weekend | July 23-25

PORTLAND, Ore. — Downtown Portland’s reopening
July 23-25
Various places downtown
Portland is having a party of sorts to “welcome back weekend events.” It will start on Saturday with a sing-along with Pink Martini. However, the fun doesn’t stop there. There is roller skating with the Rose City Rollers, mural painting with Portland Street Alliance, a recreation of the movie “The Princess Bride” possibly starring you, concerts centered on BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ performers at the waterfront and more.
More info
Indigenous Marketplace
July 24
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
432 NE 74th Avenue
Portland’s Indigenous Marketplace provides a culturally sensitive place for Indigenous artists and makers to sell their wares. If you can’t make it out this weekend, this marketplace will come back on Aug. 28 and Sept. 18
More info
Coffee, pastries and crafting
July 25
11 a.m.-1p.m.
808 NE Dekum Street
If you are a crafty person looking to work on their craft in good crafty company, this meetup may be for you. The plan is to grab a coffee (or whatever you want, probably) and a pastry at Woodlawn Coffee & Pastry at 11 a.m. and move to Woodlawn Park to collectively craft on whatever individual projects you may be working on.
More info
Opera a la Cart at Argyle Winery
July 24
2 p.m.
Argyle Winery
Opera a la Cart is inspired by Portland’s food cart culture. It is a mobile performance venue that brings live opera to the community. The stage was designed and built by students at Portland State University and comes with a “menu” of performances slated for the day. It will be at Argyle Winery on Saturday and if wine and opera sound like a good afternoon, this event is for you.
More info
Koto-Kai at Gresham Japanese Garden
July 24
1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Gresham Japanese Garden
Koto-Kai, a musical performance group that mixes the tradition and modern use of the Japanese koto. You can catch a performance at the Gresham Japanese Garden and enjoy the calm atmosphere of the gardens.
More info
Rosetta Project concert premiere
July 23-24
7 p.m.
Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre
The Rosetta Project is based on the true story of Rosetta Wakeman, a woman who presented herself as a man and joined the Union Army during the Civil War. Her adventures were chronicled in letters she wrote to her family about her life as Lyons Wakeman.
More info and tickets
Family Day at Barrio
July 24
3 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Barrio at the Portland Mercado
If you’re looking for a family-friendly event, Barrio is hosting an event for kids with music, books and crafts. There will be a live performance by Tuallulah’s Daddy at 4:30 p.m. and a book reading (in Spanish and English) and book signing. It’s free!
More info
Slabtown Makers Market
July 24-25
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
NW Marine Art Words
Slabtown Makers Market is another local artisan and small business market with more than 40 vendors participating. It is outdoors and touts selling jewelry, ceramics, apparel, houseware, accessories, plants, pet products, fine art, food and drink and more. Makers at the market are also donating 5% of their proceeds to local nonprofits.
More info