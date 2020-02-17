8 things to do this weekend in Portland | Feb. 18-20

Looking for something fun to do around Portland this weekend? We've got your back.

6th Annual NW Black Comedy Festival

If you’re looking for a laugh you’ve got some options this weekend in the 6th Annual NW Black Comedy Festival. It promises to be “Bigger, Blacker and funnier.” It is taking place at two different venues this year and you will need to visit the links above to check out which venue has what and when but there are plenty of showcases to choose from!

PDX Jazz Festival

Feb. 17-26

Varying times

Varying venues

There are a ton of live performances this weekend (and beyond) as part of the PDX Jazz Festival! If you’re looking for some live jazz there are lots of different performers who have shows at various venues across the city. Each venue has its own COVID policies and the PDX Jazz website has done a good job of breaking that down and making it easy for you to know what you need to enjoy some live tunes.

Dracula Ballet

Feb. 19-26

Varying times

Keller Auditorium

Your inner goth won’t want to miss Dracula while it is being performed by the Oregon Ballet Theatre. It has been called a “deliciously spine-chilling” (by the Oregon Ballet Theatre’s own website, but aren’t you convinced?) It is, of course, based off of the 1897 Bram Stoker novel of the same name.

32nd Annual Cascade Festival of African Films

Feb. 19

6 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

The Clinton Street Theater is a great place to grab a show or movie here in Portland but this weekend it is hosting the Cascade Festival of African Films, which is free and open to the public. It is also showing a host of other movies celebrating black filmmakers, actors, actresses and the Black experience.

Yoga + Beer

Feb. 20

12:15 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Gigantic Brewing

A little workout, a little beer – it’s the perfect combination for some. If that sounds like some kind of heaven for you, well you’re in luck. Yoga + Beer is hosting a yoga class this weekend at Gigantic Brewing company, located at 5224 SE 26th Avenue in Portland. You can pay $20 for yoga and a beer or $15 for just the yoga. The class is indoors and requires masks.

Zwickelmania 2022

Feb. 19

Varying times

Varying venues

Zwickemania 2022 is a beer celebration. Beermakers with the Oregon Brewers Guild open their brewery doors to invite the public in to drink beer and take a look behind the scenes. Lots of different breweries are participating!

Booklovers Burlesque

Feb. 18

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Alberta Rose Theatre

This one’s for the adults only (21+). It combines book readings with burlesque, boylesque and draglesque. So if you’re a literary lover looking for a saucy time, this may be for you. Professional reader, actors, local authors and writers will read aloud five-minute pieces of work which is then followed by a burlesque performance inspired by the piece.

The Missing Mermaid – A Portland Treasure Hunt

Feb. 19

10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

SE Portland