8 things to do this weekend in Portland | April 1-3

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are lots of things you can get up to this weekend in the Portland metro and we went ahead and put them all into a handy-dandy list for you!
Rose City Rosebuds Bout
- April 2
- 5 p.m.
- Rose City Roller Hangar at Oaks Amusement Park
The Rose City Rollers has a junior team called the Rosebuds and they will be playing an exhibition bout. If you’ve never been to a roller derby bout you’re in for a treat. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event begins at 5 p.m.
Drag queen mimosa brunch
- April 3
- 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Tough Luck
Looking for a little comedy with a side of brunch? Snag a ticket to the inaugural Mimosa Drag Brunch at Tough Luck located at 1771 NE Dekum Street in Portland. There’s a whole lineup of queens who will perform and it's hosted by Peachy Springs.
Yoga + Beer
- April 3
- 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Hammer & Stitch
A little workout followed by a pint can be your weekend plants for $20. Yoga + Beer partners with breweries in cities to provide a yoga class and your first pint at a local place. This week they’re at Hammer + Stitch. You can just purchase a pass for the yoga class but Yoga+Beer asks that you support the brewery hosting them if you can.
Portland Flea
- April 3
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- 240 SE Clay Street, Portland
The Portland Flea is held on the last Sunday of the month April-October so this is going to be the first one of the year. There you can expect to find accessories, clothing, vintage goods, home goods and more. There are also food and drink vendors there. It’s a great way to get out and meander and support local sellers.
WasabiCon Geek Marketplace
- April 2
- 9 a.m.
- Hilton Portland Downtown
This is a nerd’s marketplace. It is a one-day event for fans of anime, cosplay and gaming. Tickets are just $6 to meander around and check out all the nerdy accoutrements the stalls have to offer. WasabiCon puts on a big convention every year too, but this event is separate.
Trillium Festival
- April 2
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Tyron Creek State Natural Area
After a two-year hiatus, the trillium festival will be returning. It celebrates the return of the trillium, which is a wildflower native to our local forests. In that spirit there is a plant sale, educational stations for the whole family that will help you get a look at the local forest habitat and plenty of places to hike.
Dark Side: A Piece for Assorted Lunatics
- April 1-2
- 8 p.m.
- Alberta Rose Theater
This show is Pink Floy’s Dark Side of the Moon with an accompanying dance, aerial and acrobatic performance. Listen to some awesomely classic music while supporting the local B. movement project. There are two shows this weekend.
Princess Bride with the Oregon Symphony
- April 2-3
- Varying times
- Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Join the Oregon Symphony as they play the accompanying music for the much-beloved film “The Princess Bride”. The Oregon Symphony’s website said that the best seats are available on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. If you have never seen “The Princess Bride,” it has an all-star cast and it’s a comedy fairytale adventure. With the talented Oregon Symphony playing along with it? Well, sounds like a night to remember.
