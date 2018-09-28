PORTLAND, Ore. — An 89-year-old woman who was reported missing and reportedly found dead in the trunk of a car earlier this week is being remembered as a "ray of light" by her friends and family.

Marcine Herinck was reported missing on Sept. 19. Five days later, 58-year-old Timothy J. Mackley was arrested in Southeast Portland on murder charges after police found a body in his car.

That body hasn't been positively identified, but Portland police are "confident" in declaring it is that of Herinck. Mackley has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court next week.

Herinck's church community held a vigil for her earlier this week, noting how she'll always be remembered for her caring spirit.

Herinck volunteered 1,900 hours of service since 2014 to Portland Adventist Community Services Thrift Stores

"She brought a wit, a humor, a presence of compassion to all those who she interacted with," Mark Fulop with PACS told KGW.

Herinck's son, Jeff, said her life was an example of generosity and love.

"She would talk to everybody, [she was] at the church all the time. Just a great person to be around and I'm glad I was her son," he said.

Herinck's pastor for nearly 25 years shared a similar sentiment.

“Marcine was very delightful, outgoing, gregarious, just a wonderful lady,” said Tom Burgess. “If you didn’t even know her and you came in, she would say, 'Oh, why don’t you sit by me.' Generous lady, smiling lady, would visit with anybody. If we had a gathering where we need to bring some toys for children, she would be the type that would end up bringing the most toys.”

The day before she was reported missing, Fulop says she was volunteering at the thrift shop. Mackley was reportedly there as well that day.

Herinck's family will speak at a news conference Friday at noon. Watch it on KGW.com and our Facebook page.

