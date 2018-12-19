The tornado that swept through Port Orchard on Tuesday was rated at an EF-2 making it the strongest tornado to hit Washington since 1986.

A preliminary damage assessment released Wednesday from the National Weather Service found the tornado reached speeds of 120-130 mph. The tornado, which was between 250 and 300 yards wide, started on Geiger Road about two miles south of Port Orchard and ended on Southeast Kerri Court about two miles southeast of Port Orchard. It traveled 1.4 miles.

An EF-2 tornado that swept through Port Orchard traveled 1.4 miles from Geiger Road to Southeast Kerri Court.

National Weather Service

The weather service noted “significant” tree and structure damage along its path. Aerial footage of the tornado's path showed trees uprooted, homes with roofs torn off, and trees fallen on top of structures.

The determination of the tornado's strength is subject to change based on further assessment, according to the weather service.

Tornado strength is based on the Enhanced Fujita scale, which is defined by estimated wind speeds and damage. It has six categories ranging from an EF-0, which causes minor damage, to an EF-5, which causes incredible damage.

An EF-2, which Port Orchard experienced, has wind speeds from 111-135 mph and causes considerable damage.

Up to 450 homes were potentially damaged when the tornado touched down about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Most of the damage was concentrated east and south of the Walmart in the 3400 block of Bethel Road Southeast, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

There were no reports of serious injuries, which Logan Johnson with the National Weather Service called "a blessing."

The Red Cross mobilized a response to the damage. An emergency evacuation center opened at St. Gabriel Roman Catholic Church at 1150 Mitchell Avenue Southeast in Port Orchard for people who need a safe place until they can return home.

Tornadoes in Washington are very rare; on average Washington sees just two or three per year. In Kitsap County there has only been one tornado other than Tuesday's. That tornado was in Tracyton in 1991 and pelted the area with record-setting hail, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

Port Orchard's tornado was likely formed from a combination of horizontal wind shear – or a variation in wind speed – and a strong upward motion in the thunderstorm, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Ben Dery. When conditions are right, that can trigger rotation near the ground, forming a tornado.

However, National Weather Service Senior Meteorologist Courtney Obergfell said tornadoes can form very quickly and dissipate within minutes, which makes them difficult to predict.

The thunderstorm that caused the Port Orchard tornado was also about 10,000 feet high and too weak for officials to see any clear signature of circulation on the radar, so no tornado warning was issued, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Darren Peck.