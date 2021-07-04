Youngest students in Beaverton School District begin hybrid learning

On Monday, the Beaverton School District welcomed back its youngest students, kids in pre-K through second grade.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — More students in the Portland metro area started hybrid learning this week.

Liz Fennell, a kindergarten teacher at Raleigh Park Elementary, said her first day went well.

“It was just exciting and joyful and probably my favorite first day of school yet,” said Fennell.

She said out of her 27 kindergartners, 20 of them came back for in-person, hybrid learning. Fennell said her students did well adhering to safety measures.

“I was so impressed with how they were able to wear their masks the whole time and stay at a distance,” said Fennell. “They’re so excited to be back and they really want to do a good job, and they want to be there. So, they’re doing a great job with all of those safety protocols.”

Percentage of families who chose hybrid

At Fennell’s school, Raleigh Park, the district website shows about 66% of families chose hybrid. The rest are sticking with online learning either because they chose that option or didn’t make a choice.

A spokesperson with the district said overall about 48% of families with kids in elementary school chose the hybrid learning option.

What next?

Looking ahead, according to the Beaverton School District's website, the district plans to bring back students in third grade through fifth grade on April 8, then start hybrid for middle school students on April 19 and high school students would begin a few days later on April 22.

This is comparable to other districts. Both Portland Public Schools and Tigard-Tualatin Schools plan to begin hybrid for high school students the week of April 19 as well.