It’s that time of year again! Students groan and parents rejoice because it’s Back to School season.
Here’s a list of local districts and when they return to school:
Monday, Aug. 26
Lake Oswego: Grades 1-6 and high school freshmen
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Corbett: First day for all students (Orientation for new students is on Monday, Aug. 26)
Lake Oswego: Grades 7-8 and high school sophomores, juniors and seniors
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Portland Public Schools: Grades 1-12
Thursday, Aug. 29
Lake Oswego: Kindergarten
Friday, Aug. 30
Riverdale: High school freshmen and other new high school students
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Beaverton: Grades 1-6, high school freshmen, grades K-8 at district K-8 schools
Centennial: high school freshmen
David Douglas: Kindergarten - 6, high school freshmen and grade 12
Gresham-Barlow: Grades 1-6 and high school freshmen Kindergartener “gradual entry days” are Sept. 3-6
Hillsboro: Grades 1-12
North Clackamas: Grades 1-12
Parkrose: Grades 1-6 and high school freshmen
Portland Public Schools: Kindergarten
Reynolds: Grades 1-6 and high school freshmen. Kindergartener start dates vary by school, please contact the school your child is attending for their start date.
Riverdale: Grades 1-8 and grades 10-12
Sherwood: Grades 1-6 and high school freshmen Kindergartener start dates vary, please contact the school your child is attending for the start date
Tigard-Tualatin: Grades 1-6 and high school freshmen
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Beaverton: Grades 7-8, grades 10-12
Centennial: Grades 1-7 and grades 10-12
David Douglas: Grades 7-8 and grades 10-11
Forest Grove: Grades 1-5, grade 7 and high school freshmen, grades 1-6 at Echo Shaw
Gresham-Barlow: Grades 7-8 and grades 10-12
Hillsboro: Kindergarten
Parkrose: Grades 7-8 and grades 10-12
Reynolds: Grades 7-8 and grades 10-12
Sherwood: Grades 7-8 and grades 10-12
Tigard-Tualatin: Grades 7-8 and grades 10-12, grades 1-5 at Templeton and Grade 6 at Twality.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Centennial: Grade 8
Forest Grove: Grades 6, 8, and grades 10-12
Tigard-Tualatin: Grades 7-8 at Twality
Thursday, Sept. 5
Centennial: Grade 8
Monday, Sept. 9
Beaverton: Kindergarten
Centennial: Kindergarten
Forest Grove: Kindergarten
North Clackamas: Kindergarten
Parkrose: Kindergarten
Riverdale: Kindergarten
Tigard-Tualatin: Kindergarten