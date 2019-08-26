It’s that time of year again! Students groan and parents rejoice because it’s Back to School season.

Here’s a list of local districts and when they return to school:

Monday, Aug. 26

Lake Oswego: Grades 1-6 and high school freshmen

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Corbett: First day for all students (Orientation for new students is on Monday, Aug. 26)

Lake Oswego: Grades 7-8 and high school sophomores, juniors and seniors

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Portland Public Schools: Grades 1-12

Thursday, Aug. 29

Lake Oswego: Kindergarten

Friday, Aug. 30

Riverdale: High school freshmen and other new high school students

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Beaverton: Grades 1-6, high school freshmen, grades K-8 at district K-8 schools

Centennial: high school freshmen

David Douglas: Kindergarten - 6, high school freshmen and grade 12

Gresham-Barlow: Grades 1-6 and high school freshmen Kindergartener “gradual entry days” are Sept. 3-6

Hillsboro: Grades 1-12

North Clackamas: Grades 1-12

Parkrose: Grades 1-6 and high school freshmen

Portland Public Schools: Kindergarten

Reynolds: Grades 1-6 and high school freshmen. Kindergartener start dates vary by school, please contact the school your child is attending for their start date.

Riverdale: Grades 1-8 and grades 10-12

Sherwood: Grades 1-6 and high school freshmen Kindergartener start dates vary, please contact the school your child is attending for the start date

Tigard-Tualatin: Grades 1-6 and high school freshmen

Vancouver Public schools

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Beaverton: Grades 7-8, grades 10-12

Centennial: Grades 1-7 and grades 10-12

David Douglas: Grades 7-8 and grades 10-11

Forest Grove: Grades 1-5, grade 7 and high school freshmen, grades 1-6 at Echo Shaw

Gresham-Barlow: Grades 7-8 and grades 10-12

Hillsboro: Kindergarten

Parkrose: Grades 7-8 and grades 10-12

Reynolds: Grades 7-8 and grades 10-12

Sherwood: Grades 7-8 and grades 10-12

Tigard-Tualatin: Grades 7-8 and grades 10-12, grades 1-5 at Templeton and Grade 6 at Twality.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Centennial: Grade 8

Forest Grove: Grades 6, 8, and grades 10-12

Tigard-Tualatin: Grades 7-8 at Twality

Monday, Sept. 9

Beaverton: Kindergarten

Centennial: Kindergarten

Forest Grove: Kindergarten

North Clackamas: Kindergarten

Parkrose: Kindergarten

Riverdale: Kindergarten

Tigard-Tualatin: Kindergarten