WASHOUGAL, Wash. — The teacher strike in Washougal appears to be over.

The Washougal School District on Wednesday said it has reached a tentative agreement with the Washougal Association of Educators on a two-year contract for teachers.

The union will hold a membership meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday at Washougal High School to vote on the agreement. If the agreement is approved, school will start on Friday, Sept. 7, the school district posted on its website.

The school district said the new language addresses salary, class size, combination classes, and special education caseloads. The district said it will post the contract on its website once its approved.

Full announcement on Washougal School District website

Washougal was one of several Southwest Washington school districts to delay the first day of school due to teacher strikes. Class was initially scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

