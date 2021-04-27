Washington girls learn cyber safety from PNW company as risks increase

With online learning and fewer in-person social events, an insurance company teamed up with the Girl Scouts to teach cyber security during COVID.

More than a hundred girls in Washington state are getting some new "virtual armor" with specialized cyber security trainings from a company in the Pacific Northwest.

PEMCO Insurance teamed up with the Girl Scouts to provide the courses, teaching elementary-age girls about safety online.

"Better to start sooner than later, and even specifically with girls," said PEMCO's Allison Leep.

Leep noted 75% of cyber stalking victims are female.

During the pandemic, many more children are also relying on the internet and smart devices to connect with school and friends.

"Extra exposure creates extra risk," Leep said.

Amelia and Charlotte Dolan are sisters in the Scouts in western Washington. They're set to participate in the course this week.

"The last year we've all really been thrust into this world of interacting and learning computer skills at a much faster rate than we had anticipated," said their mother Corrie Zemann-Dolan.

Her daughters already know some important steps.

"You shouldn't trust anyone you don't know," Amelia said.

"Often times we're reacting to situations as opposed to being prepared for potential things that could happen," her mother added.

PEMCO and the Girl Scouts aim to empower girls to spot red flags on social media and in online games.

"[Some people] try to act like an 8 year old," Charlotte said. "It's kinda scary that people do that."

"[They say] 'if you give me your address ... I can send you money," Amelia explained.

"[Girls] learn about what kind of things are okay to share, like 'I like to read, and my favorite color is blue," Leep said. "And they learn what sort of things aren't: their names, their address, where they go to school."

Girls who participate can earn special cyber security badges.

The course also aims to inspire. Leep said only 25% of cyber security jobs are held by women.

"Whenever there's an opportunity to expose girls to STEM and to STEM careers, you just have to take it," she said.

Before even taking the course, Amelia is feeling that motivation.