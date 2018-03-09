VANCOUVER, Wash. — Contract agreements have been reached in the Vancouver, Camas, Hockinson and Ridgefield school districts, putting an end to teacher strikes there. However, strikes continue in the Washougal, Battle Ground, Longview and Evergreen districts.

With the settlements, Vancouver Public Schools wil start class on Wednesday, Sept. 5. The Camas, Ridgefield and Hockinson school districts started the school year on Tuesday. The Vancouver, Ridgefield and Hockinson districts were scheduled to start class the week before, but were delayed due to the strikes.

Vancouver teachers on Tuesday approved their new contract, which is a three-year deal with a 12.5 percent salary increase. It passed with 93 percent approval.

Members of the Vancouver Education Association and Vancouver Public Schools agreed the negotiation process had been long and difficult.

“Back and forth, back and forth, you know going from one offer to the next, but it was always with the intention of trying to come to a settlement so children can return to school and families know what's going on,” said Lynn Maiorca, president of the Vancouver Education Association.

“Like Lynn said, we were working together the whole time, it was always a collaborative process and we're thrilled now to be on the other side of this,” said Pat Nuzzo, with Vancouver Public Schools. “We all have the same goal, we all want our kids to do well, and the right place for them is in school with their teachers.”

The Hockinson and Ridgefield school districts thanked parents and students for their patience.

“We appreciate our community’s patience during these negotiations and their enthusiastic support for education in Hockinson,” Superintendent Sandra Yager said in a prepared statement. “We are eager to welcome our staff and students back to school and to embark on another exciting school year.”

"A big thank you to the bargaining team members on both sides and an equally big thank you to our community for their patience during the process. We can't wait to see you on Tuesday," the Ridgefield district announced on its Facebook page.

Just east of Vancouver, the Camas Education Association and the Camas School District approved an agreement on Monday, so school began as scheduled on Tuesday.

“A first-year teacher in their first year will be making a little over $50,000 and a teacher with 16 years of experience and roughly two masters degrees will be making a little over $97,000 a year and that’s total compensation,” said Camas Education Association lead negotiator Mark Gardner, who is also a high school teacher.

