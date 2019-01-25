VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver School District on Thursday warned parents that schools may be closed on Friday due to a potential strike.

Earlier this week, the Vancouver Association of Educational Support Professionals, a union that represents classified staff, voted to strike if an agreement is not reached before Friday. The 700 classified staff fighting for a pay raise consist of office staff, paraeducators or paraprofessionals, and some district staff.

RELATED: Vancouver Public Schools classified staff votes to strike if new deal not reached by Friday

In Thursday’s alert, the school district said bargaining teams are negotiation all day and night Thursday to reach a deal to keep schools open. However, the district warned “families should be prepared for the possibility of a closure and have a backup plan.”

The district said it will attempt to notify families by 5 a.m. Friday about whether school will be open or closed for the day.

Click here to visit the Vancouver Public Schools website

At the heart of the negotiation is the McCleary decision. A state supreme court decision that directed funds to districts statewide to better fund schools.

"I think it's caused a lot of confusion. The money that was sent down for the McCleary Act was sent down for salaries. So that's why we are here today and we're going to strike Friday if there's no tentative agreement,” said Roya Nasseri, school secretary at Discovery Middle School. “We need to hold the district accountable for that earmarked monies. They're not doing that, so we're going to fight for it."

Back in September, the school year was delayed 4 days when teachers went on strike demanding a pay raise because of the McCleary decision.

From 2018: Coverage of teacher strikes in Southwest Washington