VANCOUVER, Wash. — Thousands of students in Washington public schools won't be attending their first day of classes this week because of ongoing labor negotiations, with more possibly to follow later in the week.

On Tuesday, Vancouver Public Schools announced that class will be canceled on Wednesday, which was supposed to be the first day of school. Although there will be no class, back to school events and athletics will continue as planned. Longview Public Schools also said school will be canceled Wednesday.

Evergreen Public Schools and the Washougal School District were both scheduled to start school on Tuesday but announced the cancelation of classes on Monday. On Tuesday, Evergreen Schools announced that classes Wednesday would be canceled as well.

Four other school districts in Southwest Washington remain in limbo as the first day of school approaches. Teachers have voted to strike if salary negotiations aren't settled by the first day of class.

SCHEDULED FIRST DAYS OF SCHOOL

Evergreen Public Schools: Tuesday, August 28 (canceled)

Tuesday, August 28 (canceled) Washougal School District: Tuesday, August 28 (canceled)

Tuesday, August 28 (canceled) Longview Public Schools: Wednesday, August 29 (canceled)

Wednesday, August 29 (canceled) Vancouver Public Schools: Wednesday, August 29 (canceled)

Wednesday, August 29 (canceled) Battle Ground Public Schools: Wednesday, August 29

Wednesday, August 29 Hockinson School District: Wednesday, August 29

Wednesday, August 29 Ridgefield School District: Thursday, August 30 and Friday, August 31

Thursday, August 30 and Friday, August 31 Camas School District: September 4

Battle Ground and Hockinson schools are scheduled to begin Wednesday, Aug. 29. Ridgefield School District is scheduled to start both Thursday, Aug. 30 and Friday, Aug. 31.

As of Monday afternoon, the Vancouver teachers union says they are not expecting to reach an agreement before the first day of class on Wednesday.

Camas teachers voted Monday afternoon to strike. Classes in that district don't start until Sept. 4.

BREAKING- Camas Education Association votes to strike effective Sep. 4 (first day of school). Teachers Union will hold mediation sessions with district before that, hoping to end strike before school starts. Background: https://t.co/oyJbstkINs pic.twitter.com/g0mKRKKTT2 — Katherine Cook (@KCookKGW) August 28, 2018

Why are teachers striking now?

So why are they striking now, and why are they asking for such large increases?

According to a spokesperson with WEA, it was a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to ask for a big pay increase, and retain qualified teachers after years of underfunding by the state.

It all started with the McCleary court decision in 2012, that found Washington wasn't doing enough to fund education. Since then, the state legislature has approved billions of dollars to fund schools, including $2 billion that would go directly to teacher salaries.

The funding for each school district was being negotiated on a local level, and the Washington Education Association says they have negotiated salary increases in more than 30 districts.

Here is a list of Washington teacher unions negotiating pay contracts.

The Washington Education Association has published an interactive map showing districts where unions have reached agreements. View the map here.

