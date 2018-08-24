VANCOUVER, Wash. — In the Evergreen School District, which covers 27,000 students on the east side of Vancouver, teachers have been told to pack up their classrooms at the end of the day Monday.

There's a good chance school won't start on Tuesday as planned.

Negotiations will continue Monday morning and teachers will be back out on the picket lines. Rallies are also planned in Battle Ground and Vancouver on Monday to put pressure on the districts.

"Until the very last second they're going to be ready to teach," said Bill Beville, president of the Evergreen Teachers Union. "But without an agreement, teachers have been told to take their personal items, take their pets, take their plants, that they will be locked out of schools on Tuesday, so they will not be able to return to get any of their things."

Teachers with the Evergreen School District said they are asking for fair wages as well.

“I don't like to speak for my members, but I can tell you right now they're furious,” explained Evergreen Education Association president Bill Beville. “This is money already in the district's pockets, all they need to do is give the teachers their money.”

The Evergreen School District, on the other hand, said it is allocating the money given to it by the state for educator salaries.

“We're passing through every state dollar that we're getting and then adding some at the local level as well,” said Gail Spolar, the Evergreen School District director of communications.

Negotiations are still ongoing, but both sides said they are not close to reaching a resolution at this point.

“We’re losing people because they can't afford to teach,” Beville said. “The rising costs of health care, cost of housing, and just general inflation overall, it's like our teachers have been losing money for years and this is our chance to actually get our educators a competitive professional pay that they deserve.”

Spolar said Evergreen teachers are already getting paid more than what state funds allocated for.

“In Evergreen, the money that’s allocated by the state legislature and the courts, it’s about a $69,000 average for the teacher salaries,” Spolar said. “Under the current contract, they were already getting $71,000 on average. In the offer that we’ve provided, it’s up about $77,000. So, we’re actually using local levy money to supplement that as well and so we’re passing through every state dollar that we’re getting and then adding some at the local level as well.”

Maureen McKinney is a mom to a sophomore who attends Union High School in the Evergreen School District. She said she supports teachers and hopes an agreement can be made. She said many parents and students are a little nervous, waiting for word on whether class will start on time next week.

“As a parent, you sit back and you’re just waiting. What’s the news going to be you know?" McKinney said. "Are we gonna strike? Are we going to go to school? You’re making your plans. There are a lot of parents out here that require daycare and all that kind of thing,” said McKinney.

Lincoln Victor, a senior at Union High School hopes negotiations don’t get drawn out too much. While some students are fine putting off the start of school, Victor said he wants to start sooner rather than later.

“Some people look at it as an extra long summer. But they’re probably going to make it up just like snow days. It’s eating into our senior year. Might as well just get it started,” he said.

Last Thursday, teachers in the Evergreen School District voted to strike if an agreement isn't reached by Tuesday, the first day of school.

Battle Ground, Vancouver, and the Longview school districts also voted to strike last week.

Teachers in Camas will take a vote to strike Monday afternoon, the last in the area to do so.

Longview strike

In Longview, Thursday marked the first day of the teacher strike. Teachers wore red and held signs along the streets, demanding fair wages.

Jennifer Powers is a paraeducator and parent in the Longview School District. She stood with a picket sign, and said she does not make enough money to live on.

“We all need to make a living wage,” Powers said. “I'm a single mom with a son. I don't even make $2,000 a month. I do not bring home enough money to support me and my child.”

Ray Clift, the president of the Longview Education Association, said teachers, secretaries, and paraeducators are sticking together and will not come to an agreement until a fair contract is reached for everyone.

“They're educators, they support our children, they should be compensated. There's plenty of room in the budget for a really fair settlement for them too,” Clift said.

Dr. Dan Zorn, superintendent for Longview Schools, said teachers got an 8 percent pay increase during the last contract negotiation, which he said made them the highest paid teachers in Cowlitz County.

"The latest offer to the union would keep our teachers as the highest paid in the county," Zorn said.

More from the Longview School District about the strike can be found here.

