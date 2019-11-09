PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW is embarking on an exciting year-long project titled "Inside Woodlawn."

KGW investigative reporter Cristin Severance will spend the next year inside Portland’s Woodlawn Elementary School to tell the amazing stories of students, staff and the changing community.

"This is an incredible opportunity to tell real stories of students, staff and families in a vibrant elementary school," Severance said. "Schools do so much more than teach, let’s show all that they do."

Severance and photojournalist Gene Cotton will spend time in the school every week interviewing staff, students and parents, and will produce stories that will air on TV and on KGW's digital platforms throughout the year.

The first episode airs Thursday night at 10:30 p.m., following the airing of the feature full-length documentary "Love them First" which focuses on a Minneapolis elementary school.

"Love them First" was produced by KARE 11, a TEGNA-owned station in Minneapolis, Minnesota and inspired KGW to pitch a similar project to Portland Public Schools.

