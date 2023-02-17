Tigard High closed as school district, police investigate shooting threat after fight

There was a reported fight between students at the school on Thursday. Then an anonymous tip claimed there would be a possible shooting Friday, Tigard police said.

TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard High School is closed on Friday, Feb. 17 as a precautionary measure as school district officials work with law enforcement to investigate the credibility of a shooting threat, according to the Tigard-Tualatin School District.

Investigators learned that there was a fight between students at the school on Thursday, Tigard police said. On Thursday night, some of those same students and an adult in a car reportedly encountered each other at a gas station and "verbal threats" were made. No one involved in the incident called police.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, the Tigard Police Department was notified of an anonymous report made through Safe Oregon, a tool for reporting potential safety threats. The anonymous tip said, "I heard there was going to be a school shooting tomorrow."

The school resource officer assigned to Tigard High School is helping with the investigation.

The Tigard-Tualatin School District announced the high school closure in a news release late Thursday evening, noting that they received information that evening about "a threat of violence" to the school.

"We are working in partnership with our school resource officers and local law enforcement to fully investigate this situation," the Tigard-Tualatin School District said in the news release. "We are continuing to gather information to determine the credibility of this threat, allowing law enforcement partners to interview individuals possibly involved. Out of an abundance of caution, we are prioritizing the safety of our students and staff and closing Tigard High School Friday."

Tigard-Tualatin School District officials said people should keep an eye out for further information about after-school activities.

The school district did not release any further details surrounding the shooting threat. KGW has reached out to the school district for more information.

What is Safe Oregon?

Safe Oregon is a program for students, school staff, members of the community and law enforcement to report potential safety threats. Tips can be submitted in the following ways:

Safe Oregon call/text tip line: 844-472-3367

Safe Oregon email: tip@safeoregon.com

There is also a Safe Oregon app

Find more information about Safe Oregon at www.safeoregon.com.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.

La Escuela Preparatoria Tigard estará cerrada el viernes, 17 de febrero mientras se investiga una amenaza de tiroteo pic.twitter.com/xEPxswh5GQ — Tigard-Tualatin School District (@TigardTualSD) February 17, 2023

