Getting a college degree increases your earning potential over your lifetime. But in the past decade, getting that college degree has become more and more expensive.

Right now, there is more student loan debt than ever before. There are more than 44 million people who collectively owe $1.5 trillion in loan debt in the U.S. The largest concentration of those with student loans are people under 30 years old.

Tuition costs are only continuing to rise. College Board reported that between 2007 and 2017, in-state tuition and fees at public four-year universities increased as an average rate of 3.2 percent per year beyond inflation.

To put that into perspective: University of Oregon tuition was $6,168 per year in 2007 for in-state undergraduates. Today, tuition for in-state residents is nearly double that, at $12,720.

Within the past decade, students have had to take out more and more debt to meet the rising cost of tuition.

Earlier this year, the website LendEdu analyzed the average debt load for borrowers who attended more than 900 colleges and universities in the U.S. and compared changes between 2007 and 2017. The list of schools includes 16 from Oregon.

In the slideshow, see how debt loads from student borrowers from Oregon schools changed over 10 years.

Portland Business Journal is a KGW News partner