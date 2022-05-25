Expert says the key to talking to kids about the Texas mass shooting is to listen

Dr. Ben Hoffman of OHSU says listening to your kids before talking to them is best practice in the wake of a tragedy like the Uvalde school shooting.

PORTLAND, Ore. — At Lake Oswego's Lakeridge High School Wednesday, dozens of students walked out of class to rally for stricter gun laws.

"Vote," Lakeridge senior Flynn Williams said. "Vote for common sense gun legislation. Vote for people who advocate for that and continue to do so."

While the students at Lakeridge have a general understanding of Tuesday's mass shooting and may have the tools to process it, younger kids, in all likelihood, do not.

"This is going to impact kids," Dr. Ben Hoffman said. "The stress. The worry."

Dr. Hoffman is a professor of pediatrics at OHSU. He encourages parents to talk to their kids, school age and above, about the violence that unfolded in Uvalde, Texas. Dr. Hoffman says to do it gingerly.

"I'd be prepared to open the conversation and sit back and listen and not wait to talk," he said. "Really sit back and listen so you can understand their perspectives, their questions, their concerns, their fears."

The emotions will be plentiful. Dr. Hoffman suggests responding in an open and honest fashion, while trying not to scare your child.

"I'd definitely reinforce the safety of the child within the family," Dr. Hoffman said. "The fact this happened a long way away, and in Portland we're safe here. Your school is safe. People love you and we'll work really hard to make sure this doesn't happen."

That work is already underway. Proof is the walkout at Lakeridge High School, where students called for change.