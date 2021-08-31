SW Washington students return for first day of classes masked up and ready for in-person learning

It was back to school Tuesday for tens of thousands of students in Southwest Washington, as classrooms filled for the first time in 18 months.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — It was back to school Tuesday for tens of thousands of students in Southwest Washington. For many, it was the first time in a long while they had returned to full-time in-person learning.

At Covington Middle School in the Evergreen Public Schools district, five-day-a-week classroom learning was once again back on.



“It has been a while, it's been 18 months since we've had all of our students and staff back in our schools,” said Gail Spolar, executive director of communications for Evergreen Public Schools.



Spolar explained that it is possible with COVID safety protocols in place. At schools, there was sanitizer out and social distancing in place. But it starts with masks, required by state mandate for everyone inside school buildings.



“We've heard from some parents that don't want the masks on, we've heard from other parents that think the kids should have the masks on even when they're outside. And so we are following the state guidelines, Clark County Public Health guidelines



The same is happening in the Vancouver Public Schools district, which includes Hudson's Bay High School. We even saw students there masked up outside as they did a group activity. Masking in crowded outdoor situations is recommended by Washington health officials.

Back in the Evergreen district, crossing guards headed out at Silver Star Elementary School to shepherd in students and their parents. For some of these youngest kids, coming to school is a brand-new experience.



“It was a little chaotic but by and large people were so excited to be back, the staff was so excited to see the kids,” said Spolar.



And the kids seemed happy to be back together in the classroom. Ready to learn all kinds of things, including the importance of staying healthy, and safe.

