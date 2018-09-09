Students in the Longview and Evergreen school districts could be back to school early this week after district and union leaders reached tentative agreements early Sunday morning.

If Evergreen Education Association members ratify the agreement, around 27,000 Evergreen students will begin their first day Monday. The union will hold a general membership meeting Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Evergreen High School gym.

Longview Education Association and Longview Classified Public Employees Association will have a joint general membership meeting and ratification vote Sunday at 6 p.m. Classes will start Tuesday if union members ratify their tentative agreements. Longview has about 6,500 students.

Teachers remain on strike in Battleground.

© 2018 KGW