Schools seeing rise in hoax threats, rumors and false information, Salem leaders say

Law enforcement and education leaders in Salem say they've seen a rise in school threats, rumors and the spread of false information recently.

SALEM, Ore. — Salem leaders in education, law enforcement and the community said there's been a rise in school threats, rumors and the spread of false information recently, which is having a detrimental effect on the learning environment in schools and the feeling of safety in the community.

The school threats are usually sent via text message or posted to social media, according to a news release from a collaboration of the Salem-Keizer School District, the FBI, local and state law enforcement agencies and community partners. They said the district, in conjunction with law enforcement, investigates every threat. They're "taken very seriously," the group said. But the spread of rumors or false information has a negative impact on students, their families and the community.

A spokesperson for the district said that just last week, they received six different threats, all turned out to be hoaxes. They wouldn't go into details about the threats. In many cases posts are made online, but there was one incident at Houck Middle School where someone wrote a threat on a bathroom wall, after school hours during a sporting event. That threat, like the others turned out to be a hoax.

"These threats … divert district resources from providing support for students and disrupt the learning environment for hundreds of students," the group said in a statement. "Law enforcement resources are diverted from investigating other crimes, and they cost taxpayers a lot of money. The threats can also cause severe emotional distress to students, school staff and families."

The group reminded people that issuing a school threat is a crime.

"Hoax threats are not a joke," the group said. "They can have devastating consequences—both for the public and for those who post them. Issuing a threat—even over social media, via text message, verbally, or through email—is a crime."

The group shared the following reminders:

Don’t share or forward a threat until law enforcement has a chance to investigate – this can spread misinformation and cause panic.

Don’t ever post or send any hoax threats online.

School safety tips can be submitted in a variety of ways using SafeOregon. There is a web portal www.safeoregon.com, the SafeOregon mobile app on the Apple App Store and Google Play, call or text 844-472-3367 or email tip@safeoregon.com.

If you are the target of an online threat, call your local law enforcement immediately (Salem Police Department 503-588-6123; Keizer Police Department 503-390-2000; Marion County Sheriff’s Office 503-588-5032)

If you see a threat of violence posted online, contact local law enforcement or call 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also submit information online to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.