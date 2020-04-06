School resource officers will no longer patrol Portland schools

PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said the district needs to re-examine its relationship with the Portland Police Bureau.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools is "discontinuing" the regular presence of school resource officers, Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero announced Thursday morning.

“We need to re-examine our relationship with the PPB,” Guerrero tweeted.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted his agreement with the decision, saying “I am pulling police officers from schools.”

Wheeler later clarified that SROs will no longer be present in Parkrose schools and David Douglas schools, in addition to PPS. All three school districts are in Portland.

“Leaders must listen and respond to community. We must disrupt the patterns of racism and injustice,” Wheeler said.

Guerrero said new proposed investments in counselors, social workers and culturally specific partnerships will help students.

During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Wheeler said that both he and Guerrero came to the same decision to eliminate SROs independently.

“The community wants this. We’re listening, and we’re doing it,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler, who serves as both mayor and police commissioner, also announced that he eliminated the PPB youth services division, and is reassigning those officers to patrol and other duties.

The mayor also announced that $1 million will be taken from the PPB budget and used for a "community driven process" to support and nurture positive experiences for black children.

Wheeler said the safety of children is paramount and PPB will figure out how to ensure school safety with response strategies to violent events such as school shootings.

KGW reached out to PPS Superintendent Guerrero for comment. A spokesperson said he was not available, but his office sent a memo from Guerrero to his leadership team.

Other school districts in cities across the country are re-evaluating their relationships with local police departments as nationwide protests against police killings of people of color continue. The Minneapolis school district has cut ties with the police department after the killing of George Floyd in an officer’s custody.