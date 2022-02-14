School districts continue hiring to fill staffing gaps

Beaverton School District officials hope in-person job fairs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be a success.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — School districts in Oregon are continuing to pursue multiple avenues to attract new employees and resolve ongoing staffing shortages.

This week, Beaverton School District officials hope a pair of back-to-back in-person job fairs on Tuesday and Wednesday are a success.

“In November, we had a hiring fair that was really successful," said district spokesperson Shellie Bailey-Shah. "We either hired or [are] in the process of hiring about 300 new employees into the district, but we still have a need."

The district is on the lookout for 200 to 300 additional people to fill a variety of roles, she said.

“Most of those positions are classified substitutes, teacher substitutes, bus drivers, nutrition service workers, para educators and custodians,” she said.

The district is also continuing to offer added incentives to encourage applicants to sign on.

“The bonuses range from $500 to $3,300, depending on the position and the number of hours worked,” Bailey-Shah said.

The job fairs will be held at the district office, 16550 SW Merlo Rd., Beaverton, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and again on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bailey-Shah encouraged people to attend the hiring fair even if they're unsure about a job with the district. She said it would be a good opportunity to ask questions and get more information about the available positions.

Portland Public Schools, the largest district in Oregon, continues to hire for positions as well. Sharon Reese, Chief Human Resources Officer for the district, said the district has hired 123 emergency substitute teachers since October.

Another 193 people have passed the interview stage and are waiting on reference, the state's licensing commission, background checks, or are in the process of training.

According to the PPS careers website, there are currently 164 positions unfilled. Reese said there are approximately 36 fulltime teacher vacancies, which is not an unusual number. She said there are several open special education positions and a high number of paraeducator vacancies, which make up around 30 unfilled positions.

Meanwhile, Salem-Keizer Public Schools, the second-largest district in the state, has hired more than 100 emergency substitutes. According to the SKPS employment opportunities website, there are 217 active and open job postings.