Teachers welcome students back into the classroom as schools play catch-up on education

Maplewood Elementary School in Southwest Portland welcomed more than 2,700 students today, many of them kindergartners.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Students are back in the classroom and ready for the new school year at schools across the Portland metro area.

"I'm pretty excited,” said Emma Larson, a 6th grader at Highland Park Middle School.

“Yeah, I'm pretty excited to be back," added Ellery Paldi, also a 6th grader at the same middle school.

After a nearly two-year hiatus from in-person learning during the height of COVID-19 pandemic, teachers are left playing catch up with students' education.

"There is COVID learning loss — that's a real thing,” said Highland Park Middle School principal Lori Krumm. “But we are prepared to assess, to make a plan for that, and chip away at that over the next year."

Krumm told KGW that teachers are putting away hard expectations for every student in terms of their education standards in favor of setting personal expectations for every student.

Many students said that online schooling was a bit more difficult than they anticipated.

"It was hard,” said Paldi.

“Yeah, it was way harder to learn online. It was difficult. Yeah, the assignments were harder because we didn't get that many instructions,” added Larson.

Regardless, schools are seeing a rise in enrollment this year, especially for kindergartners.

"Our enrollment has grown here at Maplewood this year,” said Amy Kohnstamm, who serves on the Education Board for Portland Public Schools. “So, we have higher enrollment, especially in kindergarten. Which is interesting because with the pandemic enrollment figures declined and we weren't really quite sure how many students to expect."

Maplewood Elementary in Southwest Portland welcomed more than 2,700 students on Tuesday, September 6. And with enrollment on the rise after the pandemic, Maplewood's assistant superintendent Dr. Ester Omogbenhin is hoping young students find their passion for school.

"We want them to fall in love with learning,” said Dr.Omogbenhin. “We want them to fall in love with the school and we want them to fall in love with continuing to think about how we can build community."

This is not to say it isn't stressful for first-time parents dropping off their kiddos, but parents said that it's heartwarming seeing their young one walk into school with confidence for the very first time.