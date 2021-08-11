Security guard to roam Roseway Heights Middle School campus following walkout, fights

At least one student needed medical attention after the fights outside the Northeast Portland middle school.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A security guard is slated to start roaming the Roseway Heights Middle School campus following a walkout and brawl.

Just last week, a student walkout turned into a brawl that left at least one student needing medical attention.

It all stemmed from allegations of sexual harassment and racism among students.

In a letter home to parents, principal Brenda Fox said the school planned to take immediate action.

The school was adding a security guard to provide a consistent presence in the hallways and outside the building.

Additionally, school administrators are working with district leaders to come up with a plan to address the long-term mental health and well-being of students.

"I just hope they can figure it out and this will be a safe place for our children because we're sending our kids here to be safe and for education but to be safe," a parent of an eighth-grader told KGW. "I'm not sending my kid here to be fearful for his life and this is not the first incident with something like this happening here."