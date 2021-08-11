Security guard to roam Roseway Heights Middle School campus following walkout, fights

PORTLAND, Ore. — A security guard is slated to start roaming the Roseway Heights Middle School campus following a walkout and brawl.
Just last week, a student walkout turned into a brawl that left at least one student needing medical attention.
It all stemmed from allegations of sexual harassment and racism among students.
In a letter home to parents, principal Brenda Fox said the school planned to take immediate action.
The school was adding a security guard to provide a consistent presence in the hallways and outside the building.
Additionally, school administrators are working with district leaders to come up with a plan to address the long-term mental health and well-being of students.
"I just hope they can figure it out and this will be a safe place for our children because we're sending our kids here to be safe and for education but to be safe," a parent of an eighth-grader told KGW. "I'm not sending my kid here to be fearful for his life and this is not the first incident with something like this happening here."
On Wednesday evening, school and district staff will meet with parents to answer questions and discuss the next steps.