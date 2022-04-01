High school senior frustrated by COVID pause to varsity basketball

The Riverdale School District canceled practices and games are on hold. The district has test kits for students and expects to have results later in the week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — This week the Oregon Department of Education recommended schools pause extracurricular activities to limit COVID-19 cases during the current surge of the omicron variant.



As districts discuss options, COVID is already affecting gameplay for some teens, with one district making the decision to pause varsity basketball before the state announcement was made.

Seventeen-year-old Jolynn Tripi loves basketball and as a senior at Riverdale High School, this year is her last shot to compete on Riverdale’s varsity basketball team.

“The girls team has won league twice in the past three years, and we could do it again this year as well,” said Tripi.

But she worries that opportunity is in jeopardy. Tripi said last week a couple players’ siblings tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, players on the girls and boys varsity basketball teams have also tested positive. Now practices are canceled and games are postponed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Riverdale School District said in part, “After collaborating with the county health department and the Oregon Health and Science University, the district determined that additional students may have been exposed because students competed without masks.”

The district said it has test kits for students and expects to have results later in the week, though it’s unclear exactly when players will be able to get back on the court. That concerns Tripi, who said by the time athletes are back playing, it’s possible they will have missed a handful of games. That would put them at a disadvantage.

“I'm just disappointed that I've worked so hard, and then senior year... It’s just unfortunate,” she said.

Through the stress of school during a pandemic, Jolynn said basketball has provided stress relief and way to socialize and relax with her friends. She is vaccinated and got her booster, and many of her teammates are vaccinated as well.

“If we're going to be suspended from play, then how are we still allowed at school?” asked Tripi.

“It doesn't make a lot of sense,” said her father, Joe Tripi. He wants his daughter to have the full high school experience.

“High school is kind of the end for this kind of team experience. For the vast majority of the people […] opportunities that are lost are not replaced,” he said.

Jolynn said she’s willing to play and practice in a mask and even bring players from junior varsity to the varsity team in order to keep playing basketball.

“There are other solutions. I would like support in finding them,” said Tripi.

Tripi said she plans to speak in front of the school board next Monday, but said she hopes district officials will allow varsity basketball to continue playing this week.

Read the full statement from the Riverdale School District: