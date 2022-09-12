Ridgefield teacher strike continues, schools remain closed Monday

The strike began Friday morning. The school district canceled classes for a second day on Monday, and another bargaining session is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Ridgefield schools remained closed Monday due to an ongoing strike. Bargaining between the Ridgefield School District and the Ridgefield Education Association continued through the weekend but did not reach a resolution.

The union, which represents about 200 teachers and other staff in the Ridgefield School District, began striking Friday after negotiators failed to reach a contract agreement before a self-imposed union deadline. Ridgefield schools were closed Friday and union members staged pickets outside district campuses.

The previous three-year contract expired at midnight Aug. 31, just before the start of the current school year on Sept. 1. Bargaining for a new contract had been ongoing for months at that point, according to the union, and four more bargaining sessions were held last week leading up to the strike.

District and union negotiators met for at least six hours of bargaining on both Saturday and Sunday, according to updates on the district's website and Facebook page, and a state mediator joined both sessions. They were slated to meet for another session Monday afternoon, according to a union spokesman.

"We remain committed to reaching an agreement that ensures more support for students, so they get the resources they need to thrive. Our district has the resources to do what we’re asking, so we hope the district team is ready to move and make deal happen today," union co-president Elizabeth Stamp said in a statement ahead of the Monday session.

The district announced late Sunday afternoon that the school closures would continue on Monday. The district wrote in a Facebook comment that the closures would continue until the strike ends.

Teacher pay and class sizes appear to be among the sticking points in negotiations. The district has posted a series of its contract proposals publicly on its website in the past two weeks, each of which has added some sort of incrementally larger pay increase.

Responding to comments on its Sunday evening Facebook post, the district implied that its salary offers were limited by a budget crunch.

Responding to a comment stating that the district has "the power (and capital funds) to resolve this NOW," the district wrote that it aims to maintain a general fund balance great enough to cover at least two months of operating expenses, but its fund balance is projected about $1.8 million short of that mark this year due to lower-than-expected enrollment.

The union has not publicly released any of its own proposals, but the district's most recent offer, posted Sunday, includes some sections highlighted in red that the district said are provisions the union sought to add or update, drawn from what the district says was a Sept. 7 union proposal.

One contract section with a lot of back-and-forth involves additional compensation for teachers whose class sizes exceed the maximum number normally allowed under the contract.