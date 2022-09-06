Ridgefield teachers' union bargaining continues as school year resumes

The Ridgefield School District and the Ridgefield Education Association are scheduled to hold another bargaining session Thursday.

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The Ridgefield School District is scheduled to hold another bargaining session with the Ridgefield Education Association – the union that represents teachers and other staff in the district – Wednesday evening, continuing a slate of bargaining that has now pushed into the start of the new school year and past the expiration date of the previous contract.

It’s the third session this week, and it comes after the union’s membership voted 92% to reject the district’s previous contract offer, which had been made on Aug. 29. The membership subsequently voted 92% in favor of authorizing a strike, which doesn’t automatically trigger a strike but gives union leaders discretion to call one.

The salary schedule appears to be a key point of contention. In a news release last week, Ridgefield Education Association co-president Elizabeth Stamp said the union was pushing for a deal that would prioritize smaller class sizes, better student access to special education staff and “ensuring the people with the critical job of educating our kids can support themselves and their families.”

The district posted an updated three-year contract proposal on its website Tuesday evening and issued a news release highlighting a higher pay raise schedule in the new version.

“The district is committed to fair and sustainable compensation for all employees. While the district and REA have agreed on a number of items, we have yet to resolve several key areas of the contract,” the district said in a statement.

The new version offers the same 5.5% base wage scale increase for the 2022-23 school year as was offered in the Aug. 29 proposal, but it offers larger increases in years two and three compared with the earlier proposal – 4.5% rather than 3% in year two and 3% rather than 2.1% in year three.

It also offers a 2% TRI hike in the first year. TRI stands for Time, Responsibility, Incentive and is intended to compensate teachers for work outside of the classroom such as grading papers and preparing lesson plans, according to a district spokesman. The current rate is 6.3% of an individual’s salary, and under the new proposal it would rise to 8.3%. The Aug. 29 version also offered a TRI boost of 2% in total, but divided it up across the three years of the contract.

Asked for comment, the union didn’t mention the district’s latest proposal, but issued a statement about its own proposals and priorities.