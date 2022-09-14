Ridgefield school closure extended through Thursday as teacher strike continues

The strike began Sept. 9 after negotiators failed to agree on a new contract ahead of a self-imposed union deadline. Bargaining has continued during the strike.

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — A teachers' union strike in Ridgefield is set to continue Thursday, the Ridgefield School District announced Wednesday evening, extending the ongoing school closure to a full week and counting.

Negotiators from the district and the Ridgefield Education Association have met for bargaining sessions each day since the strike began, with a state mediator present for the proceedings. Wednesday's session again failed to produce a contract agreement.

The union issued a press release Wednesday evening declaring that its members had passed a symbolic vote of no confidence against Ridgefield superintendent Nathan McCann and two other senior administrators.

"Union members have been surprised and disappointed with the district’s snail-like pace to come to the table prepared to work on creative solutions," the union wrote in the news release.

The district issued its own press release Wednesday evening, declaring that it has offered "a fair and sustainable financial package" and outlining its proposed salary schedule and other proposed changes that it said were aimed at improving working conditions.

The union represents about 200 teachers and other staff in the district. Its previous three-year contract with the district expired just before the start of the current school year on Sept. 1. Bargaining for a new contract had been underway since June.

The district stated in Facebook posts throughout the week that schools would remain closed until the end of the strike, and missed days will need to be made up at the end of the year or during scheduled breaks, with the exact dates to be determined as part of bargaining.

When asked whether the strike would affect graduating seniors, the district replied that seniors are only required to have 175 days of instruction before graduating, rather than the 180 days per year required for other grade levels, but the graduation ceremony date won't be known until the strike ends.

Teacher pay, class sizes and special education support have all appeared to be sticking points in the negotiations. The district has posted a series of its own contract proposals publicly on its website since Aug. 29, some of which have added incrementally larger pay increases.