Reynolds High School reverting to distance learning for a week due to COVID-19 exposures

TROUTDALE, Ore. — Reynolds High School students are going back to distance learning all next week because of the number of students already in quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

"While the number of students or staff who have tested positive are small, these cases have required large numbers of students to quarantine due to possible exposure in the last few days," the school said on its website. "As more students are required to quarantine and learn from home while other students are learning in the classroom, teachers are unable to provide education in both in-person and virtual environments at the same time."

The school's plan is to teach students remotely from Monday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 24. All students are expected to go back to in-person learning the following week, on Sept. 27. There will be no school on Thursday or Friday of this week.

While students are at home, school leaders will be implementing operational changes to minimize the risk of exposure in the future.

Under the changes, spectators will no longer be allowed at school sporting events, seating charts will be implemented in classrooms and buses and families will be asked to voluntarily provide their student's vaccination status.