Reynolds Middle School pausing in-person learning

District officials will use the time to improve safety protocols and social-emotional supports after student outbursts and fights.

FAIRVIEW, Oregon — Reynolds Middle School students will pause in-person learning for two weeks, district officials confirmed.

Remote learning will begin Nov. 22 with students taking Nov. 18 and 19 off to allow teachers to prepare. District officials told KGW the reason for the in-person learning pause is not a COVID-19 outbreak, but rather struggles some students have had adjusting to COVID protocols and socialization skills needed for in-person learning.

“There were fights, there were safety issues and those issues were causing disruption in learning,” said Steve Padilla, assistant director of public relations for the Reynolds School District. “There were a lot of issues that some students had a hard time adjusting to… it's kind of a snowball effect.”

Padilla said the district will take the next two weeks to ensure Reynolds Middle School has the necessary social-emotional supports and safety protocols needed to provide a safe learning environment for everyone. He said options may include some teachers on special assignment to help other teachers, and more staff watching and talking with kids in the hallways.

“This isn't something that we've gone through before… this is a learn as you go type of situation,” said Padilla.

Many schools can relate. Karley Strouse is a school psychologist for Salem-Keizer Public Schools. She said with students coming out of isolation and dealing with a wide range of emotions she says disruptive behaviors can vary.

“This year just feels harder than last year,” said Strouse. “What we are advocating for is more support for mental health professionals in our schools because we are definitely in a mental health crisis right now.”