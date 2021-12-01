Reopening Oregon schools: What your district's return plan looks like

As we shared with you before the winter break, we have been working to implement Limited In-Person Instruction (LIPI), and that work continues at our secondary level. However, our elementary level is now fully focused on planning for the implementation of our Hybrid model -- implementation of which will bring our youngest learners back into our buildings, with an ongoing focus on the health and safety of both students and staff. In the coming weeks, we are committed to keeping you informed, and will be sharing communications such as this one with you each week to provide you with updates and critical details you will need to prepare for the changes ahead.