Portland teacher set to resign over pandemic-related challenges

Keri Troehler has been with Portland Public Schools teaching English since 2002. She said this year will be her last with the district.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After two decades as an English teacher, Keri Troehler said this year will be her last with Portland Public Schools. She said the past two years have been the most difficult of her career.

"When you feel like the organization that you work for, who I have personal loyalty to — I've been with them for 20 years. To feel like that amounts to nothing just really was it for me," said Troehler.

Last week, the district's chief of human resources sent a letter to all teachers accused some of misusing sick time. For Troehler, this was the final straw.

"I mean it was the trigger but I think of something that had been brewing for a long time. It was the realization that no matter how much teachers give, and no matter how much I work, it is never going to be enough — or it's never going to be recognized as enough."

Elizabeth Thiel, president of the Portland Association of Teachers, said it's been a tough year and morale has never been lower amongst teachers.

"I heard consistently from educators that it was the hardest year of their lives," said Thiel.

She doesn't have specifics on how many like Troehler are leaving the profession, but earlier this year about half of the 75% of teachers union members surveyed said they were considering leaving.

"Longer-term I think we really have to be thinking about how to adjust this profession so that new educators want to become teachers, want to become counselors professional educators of all kinds and then can stay in this profession year after year after year after year," Thiel said.

As for Troehler, she said she will be finishing out the school year.