PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of Portland students left their classrooms Friday to take part in a march and rally drawing attention to the global climate crisis.

Students and other demonstrators started to gather at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Portland's Shemanski Park for the rally.

From there, the group began marching at around 11:30 a.m. According to a map released by Portland police, the students are expected to march down Southwest Salmon Street and onto Southwest 3rd Avenue.

At about 12:30 p.m. the group intended to gather at Terry Schrunk Plaza, where organizers said they will give a list of environmental-policy demands to Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland's commissioners.

"Inspired by the everlasting dedication of Indigenous and Pacific Islander communities, students from around Portland have come together to plan a local strike in order to demand that real tangible action is taken against the climate crisis," youth organizers said in a joint statement.

Police warned that there is potential for traffic interruptions, and drivers and cyclists should be prepared to take alternate routes in and around downtown Portland at the time of the march and rally. TriMet interruptions should be minimal during the march, police said.

Portland Public Schools sent a letter to parents this week explaining that the district is not sponsoring this event, but that officials "do recognize students’ constitutional right to freedom of expression."

"At all grade levels, we will do our best to support our schools, track who leaves school, and monitor the activity of student groups who choose to leave campus for the Climate Strike," the statement reads. "Once students leave school grounds, however, we cannot ensure their location or their safety. Please reach out to your principal with any questions or concerns."

