PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Portland private high schools, St. Mary’s Academy and Central Catholic, have announced they will shift to digital learning due to concerns over the coronavirus COVID-19 and recommendations that social distancing will help slow the spread of the virus.

There are no known cases of coronavirus at either school. The move to digital learning was made to prioritize the health of the schools' communities.

St. Mary's Academy

The school will have digital learning from March 16-20.

During that time, the St. Mary’s Academy campus in downtown Portland will be closed to all students, parents, faculty, and staff. Facilities, equipment, and vehicles will be cleaned and sanitized.

“St. Mary’s will consider guidance from health officials before re-opening after spring break and may consider extending digital learning for a longer period,” said St. Mary’s Academy director of communications Jennifer Masi.

Central Catholic

Central Catholic will have digital learning from March 13 through at least April 13. The school will update the community no later than April 8 as to whether digital learning will continue or end on April 13.

All extracurricular activities are halted while digital learning is in place.

The campus will be closed to all students, parents, faculty and staff. The facilities, equipment and vehicles will undergo further cleaning and sanitizing.

Click here for more on the school's digital learning protocols

